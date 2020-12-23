Risk of Death From COVID in Nursing Homes: Race Matters

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. nursing homes have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the toll on Black and Hispanic residents has been especially harsh, a new study confirms.

Researchers found that COVID-19 death rates were more than three times higher at U.S. nursing homes with the highest proportions of Black and Hispanic residents, compared to those with mostly white residents.

The study, of more than 13,000 nursing homes nationwide, is not the first to document such racial disparities.

But it went farther into the pandemic -- mid-September 2020 -- and tried to dig for factors to account for the racial divide, said researcher Rebecca Gorges, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago.

Her team identified two broad patterns that seemed critical: Nursing homes with the most minority residents tended to be larger, and they were often located in counties with more severe COVID outbreaks.

The study could not drill down to the specific reasons those factors might have led to more cases and deaths.

But larger facilities, located in counties with more COVID cases, may simply have created more opportunities for exposure to the virus, Gorges said.

Even though people think of nursing homes as being "locked down," she noted, the virus can get in the door via staff who were exposed.

That's why the community prevalence of COVID is believed to be the "key driver" of cases in nursing homes, said Dr. Joseph Ouslander, a past president of the American Geriatrics Society. He was not part of the study.

Nursing home staff are often young, and may come to work with asymptomatic infections, noted Ouslander, who is also a professor at Florida Atlantic University's College of Medicine in Boca Raton.

Even with facilities screening staff for SARS-CoV-2, he said, cases can slip through in between tests.

It all underscores the importance of containing the spread of COVID-19 in the community at large.

The public, Gorges said, may not realize that their actions to slow the spread -- social distancing, wearing masks -- can help protect the people most vulnerable to becoming severely ill and dying.