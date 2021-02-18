U.S. Life Expectancy Drops 1 Full Year Due to COVID-19

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Feb. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is cutting short the lives of Americans, a new government report finds that average life expectancy in the United States took a drastic plunge during the first half of 2020, particularly among Black and Hispanic people.

Overall U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77.8 years, down one full year from the 78.8 years estimated in 2019.

Declines were even greater for certain demographics. For example, average life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Black people and 1.9 for Hispanic people between 2019 and the first half of 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), which is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancy for white people decreased by an average 0.8 years.

To put those numbers in context, it made headlines when average U.S. life expectancy dropped by 0.2 years between 2014 and 2015, after years of steady increases.

The nearly three-year decline in life span among Black Americans is especially troubling, one expert said.

"These are enormous differences in life expectancy," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. "It's a big deal to lose a year, but to lose three years, that's staggering."

The new statistics highlight the heavy impact that health care inequities have had on Black and Hispanic communities over the past year, experts said.

"During some of the spikes in the COVID pandemic, it became apparent that people of color in America had worse outcomes when infected with the COVID-19 virus," said Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, chair of emergency medicine with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York City.

The CDC estimates life expectancy using death and birth records, producing a statistic that provides a reliable snapshot of Americans' overall health.

"Every day of life is precious," Benjamin said. "The way for people to think about this is that these were preventable deaths. Life expectancy is a statistic based on how long we thought people would live."