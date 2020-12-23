Will New Federal COVID Guidance Lead to Open Schools?

Feb. 24, 2021 -- Newly released CDC guidance on reopening K-12 schools is at odds with what states and local schools are already doing, leading to confusion as many administrators and teachers grapple with a return to the classroom.

For example, when community COVID-19 rates are significant to high, the CDC recommends remaining in hybrid mode or reducing student attendance. This conflicts with state mandates in Arkansas, Florida, and Texas, and soon to be Iowa, which require schools to offer on-site instruction to all students 5 days a week, despite high rates of the virus in many areas.

The only exceptions the CDC suggests for keeping schools open with higher levels of community spread are when there are few cases among staff and students and if schools strictly follow all five mitigation strategies: universal masking, physical distancing, hand-washing, cleaning and healthy buildings, and contact tracing with isolation/quarantine.

“We know that some schools have not been following the recommended mitigation strategies we know to work,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said at media briefing Friday to unveil the guidelines. “For these schools, we are not mandating that they close. Rather, we are providing these recommendations and highlighting the science behind them to help schools create an environment that is safe for schools -- for students, teachers, and staff.

Ultimately, state governments and local school boards decide when and how to reopen. For some administrators and staff already providing in-person instruction, the guidance may have little impact.

today hybrid students return to my classroom.... I have so many feelings, my goal is to keep my family, their families & the community safe (CDC’s new guidelines are a gut punch, placing the onus of community compliance on schools - just add it to the list) #teacherlife — Ms Kelly Gallagher (@KGallagher_SCI) February 17, 2021

“I am encouraged that the CDC has illustrated an ability to provide relevant updates to districts regarding how to operate in-person in the safest manner possible,” says Craig Broeren, superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools in Wood County. “What is disappointing to me is that these guidelines do not seem to take additional steps at providing guidance to schools who have already safely conducted in-person instruction for the majority of the [school] year.”

The updated guidelines won’t impact his schools much, Broeren says, because, “We have developed our approach in consultation with local medical doctors as well as our public health department and are confident that, based on what we have seen in terms of research and available anecdotal evidence, that our proposed changes will not exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 in our community in any significant manner.”