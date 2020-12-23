Masks Vital to Stopping COVID at Gyms

By Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Feb. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you think you can safely exercise without your mask in a gym during the pandemic, two new government reports show you are mistaken.

Coronavirus outbreaks at fitness centers in Chicago and Honolulu last summer were likely the result of exercisers and instructors not wearing masks, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered.

In the Chicago study, 60% of people who attended in-person fitness classes at one facility between Aug. 24 and Sept. 1, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19, while another 7% reported symptoms consistent with the disease. Although some infection prevention measures were in place, such as temperature checks and symptom screenings upon entry, exercisers were allowed to remove their masks while they sweated and strained.

"It's very important for individuals who would like to attend a gym and work out to be cognizant of what the COVID symptoms are, and to be aware that if you are feeling something that looks and feels like a COVID-19 symptom, to stay home as a precaution," said Richard Teran, a CDC epidemiologist in Chicago who co-authored the Chicago case study.

"This outbreak reinforces the need for combined COVID-19 prevention strategies, including universal mask use in public settings when persons are with others who do not live in the same household, especially indoors; testing of symptomatic persons and those who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2; self-isolation after symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test result; and quarantining of persons who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2," the report stated.

In the Honolulu study, 21 cases were linked to a fitness instructor who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1. Two days before experiencing symptoms, the fitness instructor led a yoga class for 27 people while wearing a mask and there were no reported cases among those participants. But the same instructor did not wear a mask while leading a cycling class several hours before he experienced symptoms. All 10 people in the class, none of whom wore a mask, later tested positive for COVID-19. Among them was a fitness instructor from another facility. He became acutely ill and was hospitalized in an intensive care unit, the CDC report said.



Twelve hours before that second instructor experienced symptoms, he held several small kickboxing sessions and a personal training session. Of 11 people who were exposed, 10 tested positive in early July. All 10 developed COVID-19 symptoms, and one was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. On July 22, the city of Honolulu passed emergency orders requiring face coverings in fitness centers, including during exercise, the CDC report noted.