COVID: Mental Health 'Epidemic' in Communities of Color

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Communities of color face a burgeoning wave of mental health problems as a result of how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people interact and grieve, experts warn.

"We're about to have a mental health epidemic because of COVID," Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and director of the UCLA Center on Research, Education, Training and Strategic Communication on Minority Health Disparities, said during an HDLive! interview.

Mays said mood disorders, substance abuse and suicides are increasing in racial and ethnic communities in the United States, driven in part by the social isolation required to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

"Think about what it's like to be Black or Latinx, lose somebody in your family, and you can't provide the going home celebration for them. That's a hurt and a grief that people don't get over," Mays said. "To know that your mom did all that she could and here you have to do this online stuff, where her friends can't be there with her and comfort her children, this is leaving some very deep grief and wounds in people that we need to address soon."

Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, said in the same interview that Louisiana families are no longer able to come together after a funeral to commune at a dinner "where you get together and you say your goodbyes.

"Those have been cut out and it's been detrimental to the community, for sure," Clark-Amar said.

Urban communities are particularly susceptible to a resurgence in mood disorders and substance abuse, given that they've been subject to some of the worst waves of COVID-19 cases in the nation, said Dr. Allison Navis. She's a mental health specialist and director of the neurology clinic at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"A lot of our patients who were sick in March or April, even if they had a milder infection, it was a very scary time here in the city," Navis said. "They might have been alone in their apartments and the hospitals being overwhelmed and hearing ambulances outside and so a lot of patients were really quite fearful understandably about whether they would survive this. That has absolutely affected them and caused depression or anxiety or PTSD."