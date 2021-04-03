Public Health Experts Slam States’ Moves to Ditch Masks

March 4, 2021 -- The Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi announced Tuesday they would lift statewide mask mandates and fully reopen businesses, following similar steps by Republican governors of Montana, Iowa, and North Dakota.

The easing of restrictions flies in the face of scientific evidence that masks and other types of protective behaviors like social distancing curb new cases and reduce deaths.

The moves drew sharp criticism from President Joe Biden, a democrat, who has emphasized the importance of face masks in controlling the pandemic.

Biden has asked all Americans to use masks in public for the first 100 days in office. He has required them in federal buildings. Under his administration, the CDC ordered that masks be worn on all types of public transportation. And next week, the department of Health and Human Services will begin shipping 25 million masks to community centers and food banks to help defray the costs of purchasing them for the neediest Americans.

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%.



EVERYTHING.



I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said in response to reporters’ questions yesterday. While the nation is making progress with vaccines, “the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take your mask off and forget it. It still matters,” he said.

In response to the announcement, major retailers including Target, Kroger, Macy’s and Starbucks said they would continue to require masks in their stores. Some county health departments, including the one in Lewis and Clark, home to Montana’s state capital, Helena, have said they would still require masks locally.

Though COVID cases in the U.S. have fallen substantially from a January peak of nearly a quarter of a million new infections a day, states are still reporting roughly 60,000 daily cases and more than 2,000 daily deaths.

Texas is lifting mask requirements even as its case counts and the rate of transmission of the virus remains high, according to the COVID Act Now Website. On Tuesday, a team of researchers in Houston announced that city had seen cases of every major COVID variant of concern over the last eight weeks and that those cases represented community spread.