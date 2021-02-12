She Survives Severe COVID, Gets Illness Seen in Kids

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Like many people this past year, teenager Tyona Montgomery began experiencing a sore throat and a loss of sense of smell and taste in November that suggested she might have COVID-19.

A positive test confirmed it, but she quickly felt better.

Then, just two weeks later, new symptoms surged. She was disoriented, with a headache that was so bad she called an Uber to take her to a hospital in Baltimore. At first, doctors thought she might have meningitis or pneumonia.

She developed a fever, an abnormally fast heartbeat, labored breathing, vomiting, and red eyes and lips.

When her major organs appeared to be shutting down, Montgomery, who had turned 18 a couple of weeks before, was quickly transferred to Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Her heart function -- the ability to pump blood -- was severely diminished.

Specialists were ready as soon as she arrived, rushing to treat her for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- also known as MIS-C. It's an exaggerated inflammatory response that appears in some children and teens weeks after they've contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

"[She was] very critical," said Dr. Ekemini Ogbu, a pediatric rheumatologist at the hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



"Before she came in, I was already called," Ogbu said. "The critical care team anticipated she was going to need immune suppression and wanted to get all that right off the bat."

The medical team started really high doses of steroids, intravenous immunoglobin and the immunosuppressant anakinra to tamp down her inflammation rapidly. At Hopkins, doctors also treated Montgomery with bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) using a breathing machine.

The fact that Montgomery survived, with how severely ill she was, was an incredible feat, Ogbu said.

Close brush with death

Both Montgomery and her mom, Kristia Reynolds, who happens to be a rehabilitation technician for Johns Hopkins Medicine, remember those early, scary moments when they arrived at the children's hospital.

"I was on a bed and all these people just rushed in there. I was feeling sleepy. And then a lady said, I just heard her saying, 'Push seven units of epi' and she kept rubbing me, saying 'Tyona, talk to me, baby, stay with me, baby,'" Montgomery recalls.