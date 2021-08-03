COVID-19 Isolation and Your Baby’s Immune System

March 5, 2021 -- Queirra Fenderson, a first-time mom in Fort Washington, MD, gave birth to her daughter, Arya, at the end of December 2019. On the advice of their pediatrician, she and her husband spent the first month of their daughter’s life living in a “bubble” with only a few close family and friends seeing their baby to protect her from germs during cold and flu season.

Right about the time the new parents were ready to start exposing Arya to more people and germs, the pandemic hit. So a year later, their 14-month-old still remains in that bubble.

“There are still people to this day, some are my closest friends, who haven’t met her yet. It’s crazy,” Fenderson says.

She says she and her husband have often wondered how this isolation is impacting their daughter’s developing immune system. They’ve even considered day care to boost her immunity, but balancing that against the risk of COVID-19 has led them to still keep her home. “Arya hasn’t been sick her whole entire life, and I want her to get more exposure to germs to boost her immunity. But in my gut, I’m afraid of the exposure to COVID, too,” Fenderson says. “Pandemic parenting is hard.”

Simone Christensen of California agrees. She’s been very cautious with her 9-week-old daughter, Scout, who has seen only a few family members since she was born. Christensen has asthma, and their pediatrician has stressed the need to be cautious about COVID-19. But she and her husband also worry how isolation is impacting their daughter’s immune system.

“Scout hasn’t really been exposed to much at this point, which seems crazy because I feel like at this age, I was probably sucking on a table at McDonald’s,” she says with a laugh. “Anytime you talk to someone who raised their child pre-pandemic, they always tell you how important it is to expose babies to germs so their immune system starts to build up, and I always thought I’d be the kind of mom who does that. But everything is different because of COVID. The risks are so much greater, and trying to figure out what’s best in a pandemic is scary and hard.”