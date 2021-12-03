Does COVID Harm the Heart? Maybe Not

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

FRIDAY, March 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Does COVID-19 help create heart problems, or are people with preexisting heart issues simply more prone to getting the illness?

The issue remains unclear, with a new British study finding that people with heart problems appear to have an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

"In this research, we've discovered that poorer heart structure and function is linked to a higher risk of subsequent COVID-19. This is important because some studies have suggested that COVID-19 may cause structural damage to the heart. However, these studies only use heart scans from people after infection, so they cannot be certain whether the poor heart structures preexisted COVID-19," explained study lead researcher Zahra Raisi-Estabragh. She's a clinical research training fellow at Queen Mary University of London.

In their research, the London investigators analyzed the medical records of 310 people in the UK Biobank database. It includes health and genetic information from over half a million people, including detailed MRIs of their hearts and links to COVID-19 test results from Public Health England.



People with preexisting unhealthy heart structures and poorer heart function were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those with no heart problems, the researchers found. This remained true after they accounted for factors such as age, sex, ethnicity, poverty, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and previous heart attack.

"In our study, we used imaging data obtained before COVID-19, and showed that many of these abnormalities likely preexist and predispose people to COVID-19, rather than occur as a result of infection," Raisi-Estabragh explained in a university news release. "This is a very important distinction for guiding our management of patients with COVID-19."

But two experts in the United States who read over the new study said the jury may still be out on which comes first, heart trouble or COVID-19.

"Multiple studies have demonstrated the detrimental impact of COVID-19 on the heart," noted Dr. Aeshita Dwivedi, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "Cardiac complications of COVID-19 include heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, as well as changes in the structure of the heart."