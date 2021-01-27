U.S. COVID Infections 'More Widespread' Than Thought?

March 17, 2021 – Another 16 million Americans were infected with COVID-19 in the first 9 months of 2020 than previously reported, according to a new study.

Investigators evaluated 61,910 adults who reported feeling well when they applied for life insurance. A total of 4094, or 6.6%, had a positive coronavirus antibody test, meaning they previously were infected with the virus.

The finding would "double the number who have been infected with COVID-19 compared to the number of clinically diagnosed cases," lead author Robert L. Stout, PhD, chief scientific officer at Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc in Lenexa, KS, told Medscape .

"As of September, the scope of the pandemic was about double the number of reported cases," Stout added. "It is not like measles, where it is easily identified. Quite simply, for the asymptomatic patient they think that everything is fine and continue to go about their normal activities. Some practice recommended CDC guidelines in public places, while some may not."

The research letter was published online March 16, in JAMA Network Open.

Once investigators evaluated the national sample in September, they used that data to estimate the number of total undiagnosed U.S. cases based on census data.