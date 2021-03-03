Students Try to Cope as Pandemic Strains Mental Health

March 24, 2021 -- Sixteen-year-old Sarah* was diagnosed with anxiety and depression before the pandemic, but she was managing it well with counseling, medication, and lifestyle changes.

Now, a year into the pandemic, there are days when she can barely get out of bed.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, I felt claustrophobic,” Sarah says. “I was, like, I can't be in this house for this long. This is going to drive me crazy.”

As the pandemic wore on, she would have episodes where she lacked motivation to do much of anything. Her room was a mess. The laundry piled up.

Sarah is getting professional help and says she can talk to her mother about anything. She also says she’s not suicidal. But she admits she is struggling a year into the pandemic because she feels isolated with virtual school. She even does her schoolwork alone in her bedroom because that’s where there’s room for a desk.

She laments the major teen milestones she’s missing. No sweet 16 birthday party she was looking forward to. She misses her friends but is frustrated and unnerved by how many of them aren’t taking the pandemic seriously. Some don’t wear masks or take social distancing seriously. And while she has a job, she worries that her work in a coffee shop puts her family at risk. She’s also concerned about her grandparents’ health because they live near extended relatives who visit often, aren’t vaccinated, and don’t wear masks.

“Things just feel out of control,” she says. “I haven't seen my friends in a long time. I just don’t want to hang out with people. I double up on masks if I go in someone’s house, but it’s just so much and it all feels scary.

“It’s so many things to think about at once. There’s no escape and it’s really suffocating.”

Talked with a colleague last night who shared that she is now more worried about losing students due to mental health than COVID.



I think she's right — the social distancing of this last year has come at a great cost.



Check in on one another. — Anthony Bosman (@anthony_bosman) March 24, 2021

Sarah and millions of other teens and young adults are part of a mental health crisis that was worsening before the pandemic but has only accelerated in the past year. Experts say the time for interventions is now.