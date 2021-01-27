Variants of Variants Seen In COVID-Ravaged Brazil

March 24, 2021 -- The unchecked spread of the more contagious coronavirus variants in Brazil appears to have created even more dangerous versions of the virus that causes COVID-19.

A team of researchers from Fiocruz, a large public health research lab run by Brazil's Ministry of Health, documented the changes. Their findings were recently posted in a preprint on Virological.org, ahead of peer review.

The study describes 11 coronavirus sequences from five Brazilian states. Each had telltale changes to the virus receptor, making it one of the known variants. But, each also had additional changes to another important region of the virus known as the N-terminal domain (NTD).

The changes were deletions of important antibody-binding sites. Many of these were key deletions of a mutation that has arisen independently in other circulating variants and has been seen in viral mutations in convalescent patients with cancer, suggesting that it conveys an important advantage to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists expected the virus to mutate, or change. Viruses can also lose or gain portions of their genetic code. Molecular biology has a term for it: Indel, which means insertion or deletion. Read more about coronavirus variants here.

These insertions or deletions are a more abrupt change than a point mutation. When they occur in the virus’ spike protein, they can modify the shape of coronavirus, allowing it to escape the grasp of “lock and key” antibodies that fit onto these binding sites.

"There are many antibodies that are generated for this NTD region. So these mutations are very likely to to make the virus even more resistant to being neutralized," study author Felipe Naveca, MD, vice president of Research and Innovation at Fiocruz Amazonia told Medscape.

Modeling by Naveca and his team suggests the deletions will limit the ability of antibodies to grab these viruses and block them from infecting us.

Naveca also says, however, that these variants with indels are still uncommon. They were observed early, and scientists believe that they are not yet widespread.

"But the detection serves as a warning and we need to monitor their occurrence. That is why genomic surveillance is done," the researcher said.