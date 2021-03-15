COVID Variants Detected in Animals, May Find Hosts in Mice

March 25, 2021 -- The new coronavirus variants are not just problems for humans.

New research shows they can also infect animals, and for the first time, variants have been able to infect mice, a development that may complicate efforts to rein in the global spread of the virus.

In addition, two new studies have implications for pets. Veterinarians in Texas and the United Kingdom have documented infections of B.1.1.7 — the fast-spreading variant first found in the U.K. — in dogs and cats. The animals in the U.K. study also had heart damage, but it's unclear if the damage was caused by the virus or was already there and was found as a result of their infections.

This is precisely why we cannot be complacent about emergence of new variants whose properties we don't understand. If variants facilitate cross-over into other species, we risk establishment of new reservoirs, with more virus adaptation & potential for reintroduction into humans https://t.co/e2TKyhnM2i — Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) March 20, 2021

Animal studies of coronavirus and its emerging variants are urgent, Sarah Hamer, DVM, a veterinarian and epidemiologist in the Texas A&M University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in College Station, says.

She's part of a network of scientists who are swabbing the pets of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 to find out how often the virus passes from people to animals.

The collaboration is part of the CDC’s One Health initiative. One Health aims to tackle infectious diseases by recognizing that people can't be fully protected from pathogens unless animals and the environment are also safeguarded.

"Over 70% of emerging diseases of humans have their origins in animal populations," Hamer said. "So if we are only focusing on studying disease as it emerges in humans and ignoring where those pathogens have been transmitted or circulating for years, then we might miss the ability to detect early emergence. We might miss the ability to control these diseases before they become problems for human health.”