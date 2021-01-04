Can Vaccinations Stop COVID Transmission?

By Sarah Collins

THURSDAY, April 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's the question everyone wants answered because reopening the world depends on it: Can coronavirus vaccines stop transmission of the virus?

Now, 21 universities across the United States are teaming up to find out.

The project, called Prevent COVID U, was started by the COVID-19 Prevention Network housed at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

The study includes healthy 18- to 26-year-old students who are randomly assigned into immediate or later vaccination groups. Both will receive Moderna shots, with the latter group not getting jabs until July. All 12,000 participants will take daily nasal swab tests, provide periodic blood samples and identify close contacts, all to help researchers determine if the vaccine prevents transmission.

"If you want to know if someone's able to spread the virus, you want to be able to do more than just detect the virus, right?" explained Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi. He is a professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida and the school's lead researcher on the study.

"If you're infected, you can say, OK, there is some virus shed. But does that truly mean it's at an amount that can be transmitted to another person? And that's where once I get enrolled in the study, I ask my roommates, colleagues, classmates to also enroll with me, the people I spend the most time with. They're not followed as rigorously as the main study participant is, but they do have a few things that they would continue to record and register," Cherabuddi said.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that 90% of all U.S. adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and that 200 million shots will be administered in his first 100 days in office. Knowing this, students are still signing up for the study even though there's a 50% chance they won't get inoculated for months -- likely long after most of their friends and family members receive their doses.

Dr. Chris DeSouza is head of Colorado University's arm of the study. "So far, we've had an excellent response from the CU Boulder students," he said. DeSouza is director of the school's Clinical and Translational Research Center.