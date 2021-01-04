COVID: More Cancers Being Diagnosed at Later Stages

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer screening rates are beginning to rebound after plummeting during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey finds.

And patients are being diagnosed with more advanced cancers than before the pandemic, according to the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO).

"The trend toward more advanced disease, while alarming, does not automatically mean worse outcomes for patients," ASTRO's chairman, Dr. Thomas Eichler, told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday. "Modern treatments, such as stereotactic radiation therapy or immunotherapy drugs, may offset some of the threat from advanced-stage cancers."

On the plus side, patients are no longer putting off treatment, and clinics continue to use COVID-19 safety measures to protect patients and staff, Eichler said.

In all, 117 U.S. doctors completed the survey.

Two-thirds of the radiation oncologists said new patients are being diagnosed with more-advanced cancers and 73% said patients are not receiving cancer screenings. Two-thirds also said patients had interrupted radiation treatment due to the pandemic.

As more patients are being vaccinated against COVID-19, masks, social distancing and coronavirus screening are nearly universal at radiation therapy clinics. Many are beefing up sterilization procedures, having staff wear face shields and banning visitors, Eichler said.

The survey also found that most clinics have stopped postponing or deferring radiation treatments. Only 15% said they postponed treatments in January and February of this year, compared with 92% in April 2020. And 12% have deferred new patient visits this year, compared with 75% in the pandemic's first weeks, the survey found.

Despite these dramatic changes, four in 10 clinics said they have had trouble getting personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer or other supplies this year. Fifty-three percent said vaccination efforts were hampered by access to shots and by vaccine-reluctance among staff (59%) and patients (52%).

These issues were more acute at rural and community clinics than in urban and academic settings, Eichler said.

The survey also looked at trends in telemedicine. The researchers found that 85% of clinics offer telemedicine options for follow-up surveillance visits, and 54% do so for new patient consultations.