Cases in Children Helping the Surge of COVID Variants

April 2, 2021 -- Public health officials in the Midwest and Northeast are sounding the alarm about steep new increases in COVID-19 cases in children.

The increases seem to be driven by greater circulation of more contagious variants, just as children and teens have returned to in-person activities like sports, parties, and classes.

"I can just tell you from my 46 years in the business, I've never seen dynamic transmission in kids like we're seeing right now. Younger kids," said Michael Osterholm, PhD, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

In earlier surges, children — especially younger children — played only minor roles in transmitting the infection. When they were diagnosed with COVID-19, their symptoms tended to be mild or even absent, and for reasons that aren't well understood, they haven't usually been the first cases in households or clusters.

Now, as more coronavirus variants have begun to dominate, and seniors gain protection from vaccines, that pattern may be changing. Infectious disease experts are watching to see if COVID-19 will start to spread in a pattern more similar to influenza, with children becoming infected first and bringing the infection home to their parents.