COVID: Mammogram Rates Rebound, Concerns Remain

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When the pandemic first hit last spring, screening mammograms fell by the wayside as COVID-19 became the most pressing medical concern in the country, but U.S. testing rates rebounded by mid-summer, a new study shows.

But even though things have returned to normal, it still hasn't been enough to make up for those three months of delays, the researchers noted.

Investigators from the Breast Cancer Surveillance Coalition, a federally funded, national network of breast imaging registries, found there was a near cessation of mammograms in mid-March 2020. In April 2020, screening mammography was at only 1% of expected volume, based on historical numbers.

By July, that had rebounded to about 90% of pre-pandemic rates. Diagnostic mammograms, those that happen because a woman feels a breast lump or had an earlier mammogram that identified a potential problem, were back up to 100% by July.



"That, to us, felt like a pretty great success story in terms of getting those volumes back up," said study author Brian Sprague. He is a researcher at the University of Vermont Cancer Center, in Burlington. "The flip side of that was then just seeing quantitatively the number of so-called missed mammograms in March, April, May and June, and realizing that's a substantial number of mammograms," he added.



"Mammography facilities don't only need to get back up to 100% of their volume, but if they're going to catch up on those missed screening exams, they need to be higher than their usual volume to get all those women back in who missed their exam," Sprague said.

For the study, the researchers looked at data from more than 461,000 screening mammograms and more than 112,000 diagnostic mammograms from January 2019 through July 2020 at 62 radiology facilities. Though the study did not cover the past several months, Sprague said anecdotally researchers are confident that mammography facilities are still continuing to operate at high and close-to-normal volumes.

The study did not identify whether those who missed appointments in the spring are those who are catching up or if it was those who would typically have had their mammograms in summer.

