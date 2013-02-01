Deaths From Paint Stripping Chemicals Are on the Rise

By Steven Reinberg

WEDNESDAY, April 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A deadly chemical in paint strippers continues to kill workers despite its known dangers, a new study finds.

The chemical methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane (DCM), is a solvent found in paint strippers, cleaners, degreasers, adhesives and sealants. When inhaled, it produces large quantities of carbon monoxide that can cut off oxygen to the heart. At high doses, it switches off the brain's breathing center. Death can occur within minutes.

"It can make you feel dizzy, nauseous and eventually, you can become unconscious and die, because what it does is deprive your body of oxygen," said senior researcher Veena Singla, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council in San Francisco.

"In a small, enclosed space like a bathroom, the vapors can accumulate to harmful levels within 10 minutes," she said. "It's also dangerous long term. It's a known cancer-causing chemical, and it can also cause liver and kidney damage."