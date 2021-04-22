COVID Can Be Passed to Your Cat

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Not even your beloved feline is safe from COVID-19.

Using in-depth genetic analyses, a new investigation in the United Kingdom suggests that people can pass COVID-19 on to their cats.



"We identified two cats that tested positive," said study lead author Margaret Hosie. "Both of them were from suspected COVID-19 households."



One case involved a 6-year-old female Siamese. Last May, the cat had notable nasal and eye discharge. Swab samples were taken from the affected areas and tested for signs of respiratory infection.

Genetic sequencing of the virus found in those samples revealed "that it was very similar to the sequences of isolates from (COVID-19-)infected people in the same region of the U.K.," said Hosie, a professor of comparative virology with the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, in Scotland.

The other case involved a 4-month-old Ragdoll kitten who succumbed to severe respiratory illness in April 2020. A post-mortem exam revealed the kitten had contracted COVID-19 after exposure to human SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the illness.

So how common is human-to-cat transmission?

It's pretty common, said Dorothee Bienzle, a professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. But the variability of cases may depend on the proximity of the COVID-19 patient and the pet.

If your cat does get infected following exposure to human COVID-19, is serious illness a given? No, said Keith Poulsen, director of the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, in Madison.

"Clinical disease with COVID for domesticated pets is very uncommon," Poulsen said. "We don't test all of our animals, but we have collaborated in studies with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and know that pets in households with COVID have a good chance of testing positive for COVID. But they rarely show any clinical signs and do not require veterinary intervention, in our data. The only outlier here are ferrets and mink. They get sick with COVID."

As for whether the transmission dynamic might go the other way, Hosie said that, for the moment, "we cannot rule out the possibility that the virus could be transmitted from cats to humans."