Airline Bans Alaska Senator for Refusing to Wear Mask

April 27, 2021 -- A Republican state senator in Alaska has been banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to obey face mask rules.

"We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy," spokesman Tim Thompson told the Anchorage Daily News on Saturday, CBS News reported.

The ban is effective immediately and its length will be determined by review, Thompson said.

Reinbold, a Republican of Eagle River who has repeatedly objected to Alaska Airline's mask policy, said she hasn't been notified of the ban and hoped to be on a flight with the airline in the near future, CBS News reported.