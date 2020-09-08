Are You Ready for a Post-COVID Dating Tsunami?

April 30, 2021 -- After more than a year of near-constant solitude in his New York City home thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, actor/model Robb Sherman is more than ready to start dating again.

There’s just one potential hiccup: He thinks he may have forgotten how.

“People are weird right now -- myself included,” says Sherman, 39, whose recent gigs include starring in a Match.com commercial. “I’m ready to settle down with the right guy, but I’m honestly concerned that I’m a little socially inept after all this time alone.”

As it turns out, Sherman’s experience isn’t unique. Many singles are emerging from the pandemic equal parts eager and reluctant -- craving intimacy more than ever but feeling woefully out of practice.

In a recent survey of 1,000 single women from Nurx, a telehealth platform, many reported that same dilemma. While 58% said they hope to date and have sex more than they did before the pandemic, 44% worry they’re out of practice with dating and sex, and 25% are still worried they’ll catch COVID-19.

And realistically, many people are indeed out of practice. According to the survey, 35% didn’t date or meet new partners at all over the past year, 7% dated but didn’t have sex, and 28% did date and have sex but less than they did pre-pandemic. Health officials even recommended wearing face masks during sex.

COVID-19 has left many people deprived of romance and partnership, and as a result, dating experts foresee a relationship tsunami once restrictions lift. After all, people have had ample time to reflect on their priorities and are tired of seclusion. But because the pandemic has made many people wary of unnecessary contact, singles will likely be taking a minimalist approach, says Erika Kaplan, vice president of membership for Three Day Rule Matchmaking, which promotes customized matchmaking.

“People really get what loneliness means now, what isolation means,” she says. “But I get a sense that people will be dating fewer people at a time. Gone are the days of going on dates 7 nights a week.”