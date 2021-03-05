It's Getting Tougher to Find a Doctor in Rural America

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Health care in rural America has become ever more scarce during the coronaviruspandemic, with folks finding it increasingly difficult to find a doctor or get to a hospital.

For a decade, rural areas have been losing hospitals to financial problems, forcing residents to either drive long distances or shrug their shoulders and forgo needed care.

Add to that a nationwide shortage of doctors, and you can see the health care pinch that's been posed for rural parts of the nation.

"We know that 21% of our American population lives in rural areas, but only 10% of the physicians are there," Dr. Jacqueline Fincher, president of the American College of Physicians and herself a rural internist practicing in Thomson, Ga., said in a HealthDay Now interview.

This lack of medical attention has had real consequences for rural Americans.

Patients in rural areas have a 40% higher rate of preventable hospitalizations and a 23% higher death rate than their urban counterparts, according to a 2019 report in the journal Health Affairs.

More than 130 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, including 19 that closed in 2020 as the pandemic raged across America, according to Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association.

Across the United States, at least four dozen hospitals entered bankruptcy in 2020 due to rising costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Pollack said.

There's been a long-standing shortfall of primary care doctors in the United States, which has primarily affected rural areas and poverty-stricken urban centers.

By 2033, there's expected to be a shortage of up to 139,000 physicians in the United States, potentially costing more than 7,000 lives a year, according a report last year from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The method by which doctors are trained has created a bottleneck for getting them out into the workforce, Fincher said.

After obtaining a medical degree, doctors-in-training are required to get a residency — essentially a paid internship in which they practice medicine under the supervision of a senior clinician at either a hospital or clinic.