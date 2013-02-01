Meat Production Is Polluting the Air You Breathe

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Steaks and burgers could be killing thousands of Americans each year, but in a way most people wouldn't expect -- via air pollution.

That's the conclusion of a new study estimating that airborne particles generated by food production kill nearly 16,000 Americans each year. Pollution related to animal products -- most notably beef -- accounts for 80% of those deaths.

"What we eat affects not only our own health, but the health of others," said researcher Jason Hill, a professor of bioproducts and biosystems engineering at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul.

Farming generates pollutants in numerous ways, but Hill's team focused specifically on its role in fine-particle pollution -- tiny substances suspended in the air that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs.

That can be especially dangerous for people with existing heart or lung conditions, and the World Health Organization says exposure to dirty air kills roughly 7 million people worldwide each year.