Lower Testosterone in Men Tied to Severe COVID Cases

“If a man had low testosterone when he first came to the hospital, his risk of having severe COVID-19 -- meaning his risk of requiring intensive care or dying -- was much higher compared with men who had more circulating testosterone.”

“But we found the opposite in men,” he said.

“During the pandemic , there has been a prevailing notion that testosterone is bad,” senior author Abhinav Diwan, MD, a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said in a statement.

May 27, 2021 -- While men have been shown to have greater risk of COVID-19 illness compared with women, a new study shows that the lower the testosterone level in men, the higher the likelihood of severe COVID-19 disease.

Testosterone In The Very Ill

For the study, published this week in JAMA Network Open, Diwan and his colleagues looked at 152 patients, including 90 men and 62 women, who were treated for COVID-19 between March and May 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Of those patients, 143 were hospitalized for COVID-19.

Among 66 men in the group who had severe COVID-19, median testosterone levels on the day of admission and at day 3 were about 65% to 85% lower than in the 24 men who had milder disease.

And overall, the vast majority – 89% -- of the COVID-19-infected men, including those with mild disease, showed testosterone levels below what’s considered to be the normal range when they were admitted to hospital.

The men in the current study with severe COVID-19 had average blood levels of testosterone of just 53 ng/dL when they entered hospital. Any testosterone level of 250 ng/dL or below is considered ‘low’ in adult men.

By day 3 of hospitalization, their average testosterone levels dropped even further -- to only 19 ng/dL.

Also, the testosterone level among men who were admitted to ICU was 49 ng/dL, versus 142 ng/dL among men who did not placed in ICU.

In general, the lowest testosterone levels were associated with the highest risks of requiring mechanical ventilation, ICU admission or of dying.