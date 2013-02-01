Americans' Lung Health: The Poor Suffer Most

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The health of your lungs may have a lot to do with the size of your bank account, a new, large study indicates.

The finding follows a six-decade look at lung disease risk among more than 215,000 American children and adults.



In general, poorer Americans continue to have worse lung health than their wealthier peers. In some cases, the gap between rich and poor is widening.

"We examined long-term trends in socioeconomic inequalities in Americans' lung health," explained study lead author Dr. Adam Gaffney. "Specifically, we looked at the prevalence of lung symptoms like shortness of breath, lung disease diagnoses like asthma or COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and lung volumes." (The latter refers to the amount of air retained in the lungs during different phases of breathing.)



The bottom line: "Differences in lung health between rich and poor Americans have persisted over the last six decades, and, in some instances, actually gotten bigger," said Gaffney, an assistant professor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and a pulmonary and critical care specialist at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Boston.