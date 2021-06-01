Friendships Post-COVID: Resume, Repair, or Replace?

June 1, 2021 -- As the pandemic in the U.S. appears to be winding down and society opens up, many people are eager to reconnect with friends they haven't seen in person for months or even longer, while others have discovered reasons to reconsider long-term relationships strained over the past year.

Marvin Roca Jr., a Los Angeles public relations associate, can't wait to socialize again. He graduated from college during the pandemic, is patiently awaiting his ceremony when it's allowed -- hopefully in July -- and was careful to take precautions during lockdown. He stayed in his safe bubble of five, "my close friends," he says. Now, he's looking forward to scheduling dinners out with friends. "I'm ready for the world to open," he says.

when you reunite with your best friend after not seeing each other for almost a year because of covid ... 19 years of friendship, still strong as ever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uooCuUKt8s — hales ミ☆💛💛 (@alltoohail) May 22, 2021

Arianna Varas, an executive assistant in New York City, isn't quite that eager. She is slowly moving out of her COVID bubble of close friends -- the handful of people who were her support system as they saw her through her bout of long-haul COVID last year -- and seeing a few other friends. One thing COVID taught her: "You don't need more than your support system." She now views the other friends as "a bonus."

Meanwhile, Amy, a Southern California journalist who was careful to mask up and got vaccinated as soon as she could, is still on great terms with her close circle of about 15 friends, although she kept her pandemic, in-person bubble far smaller. Her dilemma now is figuring out how to handle some other friends -- the ones she lost respect for when she found out they were anti-mask and anti-vaccine, even though they have elderly parents. "I wonder if I ever really knew who they truly are," she says.

Clearly, while some people are ready to resume old friendships full-steam ahead, others aren’t sure whether to repair friendships fractured by political or health debates or to replace them. On full display on Twitter are the heartwarming side of friendships post-COVID as well as the messy side. Tweets about longtime friends reuniting in person with glee are followed by angry announcements about dumping a friend due to COVID-related differences.