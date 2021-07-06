Kids, COVID & Vaccines: What to Know

June 7, 2021 -- Kate Oakes, a Chicago mother, says she finds this point in the pandemic especially confusing. She and her husband are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the vaccines aren’t yet available for children under the age of 12, so their 7-year-old daughter hasn’t gotten one yet. Oakes says that makes figuring out what they can safely do now as a family very challenging.

“Now that my husband and I are vaccinated, we feel all sorts of new freedoms to do things like dine indoors at a friend's house or at a restaurant, maybe even go see some live music or to a movie,” Oakes says. “But what are the risks associated with these activities as far as what we could potentially expose our daughter to?”

Covid vaccine for these two teens ✅! They’re making antibodies....What’s your super power? Inspired by the number of young people at the clinic today! ❤️. Thanks @WDGPublicHealth and @uofg. Such an easy process! #ForYouForMeForWDG pic.twitter.com/iaQSMSDFjq — Alyson Reid (@Aly27) June 2, 2021

Oakes says she and her husband find they’re now faced with a seemingly never-ending list of questions about what they can safely do with whom and who needs to wear masks in a variety of settings. Can her daughter go to the sleepover she was invited to? Does she need to wear a mask? What if the other kids aren’t wearing them -- does she stay? Can unvaccinated kids ride in the car with them? Can her family get on a plane yet? If a loved one flies into town does being on a plane make them higher risk around her unvaccinated daughter?

“Overall trying to figure this all out is so nerve-racking,” Oakes says.

Linda Friehling, MD, an assistant professor in the division of pediatric general medicine at the University of West Virginia, says she has great sympathy for parents and caregivers trying to navigate this moment in the pandemic. “There’s a lot of confusion because this pandemic is still evolving and our knowledge and understanding of it is constantly changing, too,” Friehling says. “We in the medical profession don’t have all the answers yet. That is the honest truth. We’re trying to figure out what’s best for everyone too.”