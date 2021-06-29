Acupuncture On Point for COVID stress Relief

June 29, 2021 -- The past 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic have brought pain and heartbreak to millions of Americans. Now, many are turning to a practice that has been around for thousands of years to find peace and pain relief.

For many, acupuncture -- an ancient way of using needles to treat pain -- is the last post-COVID-19 relief method they haven’t already tried.

“We are desperate for ways to feel better. No one got out of the pandemic unaffected -- everyone is suffering,” says Caren Campbell, MD, a dermatologist in San Francisco.

“The pandemic has worsened a pre-existing mental health care crisis in the U.S. Any stress-reducing tool is much needed,” Campbell says.

Campbell is an enthusiast of the Chinese practice that records show has been around for more than 2,000 years.

“Acupuncture is a huge stress and pain-relieving visit for me,” she says.

Gudrun Snyder, DAc, founder of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture in Chicago, says studies have shown that COVID-19 causes what’s known as a “cytokine storm” that causes inflammation that could kill tissue and damage organs.

A study from Harvard University in 2020 found acupuncture reduced the impact of cytokine storms in mice. Another study from Oxford University found acupuncture treatment for COVID-19 suppressed the inflammation caused by stress, improved immunity, regulated nervous system functions, and helped cancer patients with COVID-19.

“With acupuncture, your body goes into a state of relaxation,” says Tsao-Lin Moy, a certified acupuncture therapist and licensed Chinese herbal medicine practitioner in New York City. “And once the body is able to have that experience, it can remember to always go there.”

Your body is able to switch to the resting mode because certain neuropeptides, small proteins in the body, are released in the brain to signal it to go into that state of rest, say authors of a 2013 study on acupuncture’s effects .

Moy also points out that medications don’t always help. Instead, she says, our body’s nervous system needs to go into a place of rest for natural healing to take place.