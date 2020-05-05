Long-Haul COVID Brings Long Road to Recovery

June 30, 2021 -- Thoughts of getting sick were the furthest thing from Paul Garner's mind when symptoms of COVID-19 upended his life. "It knocked me sideways," says Garner, a public health doctor specializing in infectious diseases. He says he never dreamed he would become a high-profile COVID-19 case documenting his struggle for a medical journal and talking about it on television.

Garner assumed he would probably feel ill for a few weeks and then recover. But 8 weeks later, he still felt like he'd been hit with a bat, with aches and pains, twitching muscles, a racing heart, and diarrhea. "It was like being in hell," he says.

He started chronicling his painful illness from COVID in a series of blog posts for the British Medical Journal. In one of his posts, he shared how mortified he was that he might have infected the staff at his workplace of more than 20 years. "I imagined their vulnerable relatives dying and never forgiving myself. My mind was a mess,” he wrote.

Garner couldn't do most of the things he used to enjoy, and he cut back his work hours at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom. In the first 6 months of his illness, he wrestled with cycles of feeling better, doing too much, and then crashing again. He found the illness difficult to manage. He tried everything: Using his smartwatch to track his activities, measuring the time he slept, checking whether the foods he ate affected the sudden worsening of symptoms, but nothing worked.

The cyclical illness morphed into weeks of exhaustion when Garner couldn't even read and had a hard time speaking. At 7 months, he wondered if he would ever recover. "I thought the virus had caused a biomedical change in my body and crippled my metabolism somehow," he says. "I felt insecure and fearful of the future."

The change came when someone in his professional network who had recovered from chronic fatigue syndrome offered help. "I learned about how the brain and the body's stress response to infection can sometimes get disordered," he explains, "and the symptoms I was experiencing were actually false fatigue alarms.