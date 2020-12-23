Pandemic Olympics: Health Experts Worry COVID May Win Gold

Editor's note: This is the first story in a series highlighting the 2021 Olympic Games with a specific emphasis on health and wellness.

July 15, 2021 -- Like all Olympic hopefuls, swimmer Michael Andrew, 22, has his eye on the gold -- and the training needed to grab that medal.

But this week, during an interview on Fox Business, Andrew laid bare the fact that these Games will not be like any other.

Andrew made news when he said he will not get a COVID-19 vaccine before heading to the Games because he didn’t want anything to possibly derail his training.

“I’m an elite athlete. Everything we take and put in our body is very calculated,” he said. “With the period going into Olympic trials, I didn’t want to risk any time out of the pool.”

It was a signal that the first Pandemic Olympic Games are near.

Andrew’s statement triggered outrage among people calling it selfish -- as well as concerns from public health experts, who say they are already worried about COVID-19 spreading at the Games. And it further shifted attention from the thousands of athletes from around the world gathering in Tokyo to the very real fact that these Olympics, already postponed from 2020, will be about the fight against coronavirus as much as it will be about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Already, COVID-19 has changed these Olympics. Gone will be the iconic moments where winning athletes bow their heads and have a medal placed around their necks. No, this year, winners will pick up their own medals off a tray.