Amid Delta Surge, Major Companies Mandate Masks, Vaccines

Aug. 5, 2021 -- The resurgence of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant and the refusal of many to get vaccinated have caused the CDC to recommend wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. This change has encouraged companies to begin mandating masks and vaccinations to protect their employees.

Here is a list of companies that have made this change.

Masks

Apple -- Both staff and customers need masks in stores in high-risk areas.

-- Both staff and customers need masks in stores in high-risk areas. Uber -- Office workers must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

-- Office workers must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Kroger -- Employees are required to wear a mask.

-- Employees are required to wear a mask. Walt Disney -- Mandated masks for all guests indoors regardless of vaccination status

-- Mandated masks for all guests indoors regardless of vaccination status Walmart -- Reimposing mask rule for employees in high-risk areas

-- Reimposing mask rule for employees in high-risk areas Home Depot -- Employees are required to wear a mask.

-- Employees are required to wear a mask. Target -- Employees are required to wear a mask.

-- Employees are required to wear a mask. Lowe’s -- Employees are required to wear a mask.

-- Employees are required to wear a mask. McDonald’s -- Employees and customers are required to wear masks in high-risk areas.

-- Employees and customers are required to wear masks in high-risk areas. Verizon -- Masks are required in all stores for unvaccinated customers and employees.

-- Masks are required in all stores for unvaccinated customers and employees. Publix -- Employees are required to wear a mask.

-- Employees are required to wear a mask. Aldi -- Unvaccinated employees and customers are required to wear masks.

-- Unvaccinated employees and customers are required to wear masks. CVS -- Unvaccinated employees and customers are required to wear masks.

Vaccination