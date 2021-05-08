Amid Delta Surge, Major Companies Mandate Masks, Vaccines

Aug. 5, 2021 -- The resurgence of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant and the refusal of many to get vaccinated have caused the CDC to recommend wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. This change has encouraged companies to begin mandating masks and vaccinations to protect their employees.
Here is a list of companies that have made this change.
Masks
- Apple -- Both staff and customers need masks in stores in high-risk areas.
- Uber -- Office workers must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
- Kroger -- Employees are required to wear a mask.
- Walt Disney -- Mandated masks for all guests indoors regardless of vaccination status
- Walmart -- Reimposing mask rule for employees in high-risk areas
- Home Depot -- Employees are required to wear a mask.
- Target -- Employees are required to wear a mask.
- Lowe’s -- Employees are required to wear a mask.
- McDonald’s -- Employees and customers are required to wear masks in high-risk areas.
- Verizon -- Masks are required in all stores for unvaccinated customers and employees.
- Publix -- Employees are required to wear a mask.
- Aldi -- Unvaccinated employees and customers are required to wear masks.
- CVS -- Unvaccinated employees and customers are required to wear masks.
Vaccination
- Google -- Vaccine requirement for employees returning to the office
- Facebook -- All employees must get vaccinated before returning to the office.
- Walmart -- All corporate employees must be vaccinated.
- Microsoft -- Employees, vendors, and guests entering Microsoft’s buildings will need proof of vaccination.
- Lyft -- All employees working in Lyft’s offices must be vaccinated.
- Tyson Foods -- Office, slaughterhouse, and poultry plant employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
- Netflix -- Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all U.S. productions