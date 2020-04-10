Dangerous Price of COVID Rules for Women, Children in Africa

Aug. 6, 2021 -- Sean Callaghan recalls the moment in late February 2020, sitting around a table with fellow researchers on a work trip in Kenya, turning to one and saying, “Oh, this virus thing in Wuhan ...”

To which his colleague responded, “… yeah, I think this is the big one.”

Over the last decade, Callaghan, a senior consultant at the Ayaan Hirsi Ali Foundation, has done research and advocacy work surrounding gender-based violence and gender justice globally, with a special emphasis on East Africa.

Callaghan, who is from South Africa, predicted some of the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the African continent.

“Very early on, we saw this coming down the pike,” he says.

Callaghan was not alone.

Public health officials across the globe braced themselves.

Not only out of fear that COVID-19 had the potential to knock out large populations of the African continent, but also what it could mean for women and children.

“It was always clear that the moment there was identification of lockdowns, we knew that that would have significant consequences for women and girls across the continent,” says Sunita Caminha, a policy specialist for Ending Violence Against Women at the UN Women East and Southern Africa Regional Office.

New studies by Amref Health Africa show that COVID-19 safety responses, especially stay-at-home orders, have had dangerous and fatal effects for women and children across the African continent.

But many experts say these effects are rooted in deeper issues. COVID-19 only brought them center-stage.