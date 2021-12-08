A COVID Super Spreader in 2020, Sturgis Motorcycle Is On Again

Aug. 12, 2021 -- The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a 10-day event of riding, food, and concerts, has just passed its halfway point, with some observers estimating that at least 500,000 have gathered in the western South Dakota town that normally houses about 7,000 residents.

Infectious disease doctors fear the rally will become a super-spreader event, especially with the highly transmissible Delta variant triggering an increase in COVID cases nationwide. On NBC’s Meet the Press, top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci, MD, expressed concern to host Chuck Todd, urging people to put their rally plans on hold this year.

"I'm very concerned … that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally," Fauci said.

But officials in Sturgis point to safety measures in place to slow the spread. "We get a lot of flak about us becoming a super-spreader [event], and I don't believe that," says Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.

The city, as well as health care institutions, have taken a number of precautions, he and others say.