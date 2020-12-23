The Best Face Masks for Kids, According to Experts

Fri, Aug 20 2021 -- One essential back-to-school item for kids this fall is a face mask — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics both recommend them — but finding one that's actually protective for a child is not a straightforward task, as many parents can attest.

There's little in the way of official guidance or research to inform evidence-based recommendations on what type of face masks works best for kids.

Search for children's face masks on Amazon and you'll run into a smorgasbord of options: masks with three, four, or five layers, different designs, and different materials. There's one company selling a mask it calls an m95 model, a term the company devised.

It's almost impossible to verify many of the claims being made by the manufacturers, or to know if they will fit your child's face until you order some, which can get expensive.

But it's worth looking for a good mask. A large study of more than 1 million people being conducted online by Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University found that students who wore face masks in school had a reduced risk for testing positive for the virus and getting sick with COVID symptoms. The study was published in June in the journal Science.

Delta More Contagious

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is much more contagious than previous versions of the virus. Studies have shown that infected people carry 1000 times more virus in their nose and throat than with the viruses that circulated last winter and spring. They shed more viral particles into the air when they talk or yell or sing, making this COVID-19–causing virus much more transmissible that in the past.

What that means says Kimberly Prather, PhD, an aerosol scientist and distinguished professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, California, is that if it once took about 15 minutes of proximity to an infected person to catch the infection, that window of risk is now much shorter.

"If you believe the 15-minute magical number, now if you take 1000 times the viral load, basically in 1 second you could inhale that same amount of virus. So it's gone from 15 minutes to 1 second," Prather said in an online seminar on school safety she helped to organize.