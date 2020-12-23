Long COVID, Big Bills Even With Short Hospital Stays

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When COVID-19 patients are discharged from the hospital, most are far from being well -- even if their hospital stay was fairly short.

That's among the initial findings of a study that followed Americans hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic's "third wave" -- the fall of 2020 through early 2021.

Researchers found that of 253 patients discharged from the hospital, almost 85% were still not back to their previous health one month later.

In fact, more than half reported a new disability that was interfering with their daily lives, including their ability to work. A similar percentage said they had new or worsening heart and lung symptoms -- such as chronic cough, breathing problems, chest pain and an irregular, racing heartbeat.

These were not elderly, frail people, stressed Dr. Theodore "Jack" Iwashyna, one of the study's lead researchers.

Half were younger than 60, and in fairly good health before being sickened with COVID, according to Iwashyna, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Nor did they have especially long hospital stays: The median stay was five days, meaning half of the patients were discharged sooner.

Altogether, it highlights the lingering toll COVID-19 takes when people are sick enough to land in the hospital.

"Just because they got out of the hospital doesn't mean they're fine," Iwashyna said.

That was true in the early days of the pandemic -- and, based on this study, continued to be true in the third wave.

"COVID is still bad, even though hospital systems are prepared for it now," Iwashyna said.

Researchers are still trying to understand why COVID can evolve into a long-haul condition for some people.

"Long COVID still has no clear cause," said Dr. Thomas Gut, who heads the post-COVID recovery program at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City.

"Most recent evidence shows that the syndrome is related to inflammatory changes that occur due to the infection," said Gut, who was not involved in the new study.