Coronavirus Infected One-Third of Americans in 2020

Aug. 26, 2021 -- About one third of the US population had been infected with coronavirus 2 by the end of 2020, according to a new study published today in Nature. Jeffrey Shaman, PhD, director of the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University, and colleagues simulated the spread of coronavirus within all 3,142 counties in the United States. The United States had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world during 2020. More than 19.6 million cases were reported by the end of the year. But the authors point out "69% of the population remained susceptible to viral infection."

‘We Have Not Turned the Corner’ Jill Foster, MD, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis says the study adds evidence that : "We have not turned the corner on COVID-19 and are nowhere near herd immunity — if it exists for SARS-CoV-2." She said the numbers presented are particularly concerning in regard to how many people were susceptible and were actively able to infect others: "Much higher than most people imagined and very much higher than their comparison, influenza. "There are still more people susceptible than we had believed," Foster added. "If the pattern continues where the Delta variant infects a significant portion of those vaccinated, the number of people susceptible rises even higher than was predicted." Foster said these numbers represent a warning that COVID should be treated as a continuing threat. "We need to acknowledge that there is COVID-19 infection simmering and periodically erupting throughout the country," she said. "It is not monolithic and varies by geography and seasons in ways that are difficult to predict other than at any given time there is likely more infection present than we are identifying and more people susceptible to infection than we have calculated."