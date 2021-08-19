As Delta Surges, Contact Tracing Re-Takes COVID Center Stage

Aug. 31, 2021 -- As the pandemic raged last year, Ilish Pérez, a contact tracer and case interviewer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, would often reach out to more than 100 people a day. She would talk to people about their positive COVID test result and tell others that they had been exposed to COVID.

"Our shifts were generally 8 hours," says Pérez, an experienced health educator who worked in HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases before being transferred to the COVID-19 effort. But "sometimes we would do overtime. At the end of the day, I was exhausted not only physically, but mentally as well. All the emotions you go through with each different call can be quite exhausting. And during the peak, there was no downtime between calls to reset your mind."

Once the vaccines became available, and new cases slowed, her call list grew shorter. Just a few months ago, she sometimes had as few as 10 contacts a day to reach.

But now, with the Delta variant triggering a dramatic uptick in cases, Pérez and other public health workers and officials nationwide involved in contact tracing have geared back up.

While contact tracing -- the process of identifying people potentially exposed to someone infected and advising them to quarantine and test -- has taken a back seat in recent months to pandemic control plans, experts say it's time to ramp it up again.

It's also time, some say, to do contact tracing smarter. That means merging it with testing and vaccination efforts.

The public perception of contact tracing may need to change, too.

"Contact tracing is so much more than getting ahold of someone and telling them to quarantine," says True Beck, a COVID-19 response manager for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Ideally, she says, it begins with a call from a compassionate person who is able to personalize the advice.

"Anyone can Google 'What to do if I am COVID-positive,'" Beck says. An effective contact tracer will go much beyond that. For instance, she says, "Our contact tracers will ask, 'Do you live in a one-bedroom apartment?'" If so, they give advice about how to isolate or, if needed, help people find a hotel. They also connect people to services. And now, of course, contact tracers should help people get vaccinated, she says.