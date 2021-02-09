Teachers Have No Higher Risk of Severe COVID-19

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As the new school year begins, teachers can take comfort in a new report that finds they have no greater risk of catching or being hospitalized for severe COVID-19 than anyone else.

Researchers in Scotland say that might be because many schools take precautions that other workplaces don't. It's also possible that the teachers in the study were younger and healthier than other workers, the authors said.

"Teachers are about average in terms of their risk of hospitalization with COVID-19, when compared to other working-age adults," said lead researcher Dr. David McAllister, a professor of clinical epidemiology and medical informatics at the Institute of Health and Wellbeing at the University of Glasgow. "Unlike health care workers, teachers are not at increased risk of hospitalization with COVID-19, even when schools are open."

Using data from March 2020 to July 2021, McAllister and his colleagues collected information on more than 132,000 people with COVID-19, ages 21 to 65, and more than 1.3 million people from the general population, all in Scotland. They compared the risk of COVID-19 among teachers and their family members with health care workers and others.

Over the study period, the risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 was less than 1% for teachers, health care workers and other adults, the researchers found.

After taking into account factors such as age, sex, ethnicity and economic status, the risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 was about 50% lower among teachers and their family members than among the general population, the researchers noted.

Over the same period, the risk was almost four times higher among health care workers and almost twice as high among their families, the researchers found.

During the first period of full school opening in the fall of 2020, the risk of hospitalization among teachers increased by 2.4-fold, reaching a level similar to that in the general population. By the summer of 2021, when vaccinations were underway, a smaller increase of 1.7 times was seen.