Oct. 8, 2021 -- If 22-month old Karter Bergeron wants to hear his mother’s voice, he pushes a button on the paw of teddy bear that plays a recording.

“We found a video where she said, ‘I love you,’” says Amie Reaux, Karter’s grandmother. “We put that in the bear. He holds his bear quite often.”

Karter last saw his mother, 24-year-old Keighlie Reaux, in late July, when she dropped him off with his grandmother in Youngsville, LA, for what was supposed to be an overnight stay.

Keighlie was almost 9 months pregnant with her second child. She told her mother she was feeling run down with a scratchy throat. She’d had recurrent strep infections during her pregnancy, and she assumed this was another.

Keighlie and her family had just returned from a beach vacation to Florida, which was in the midst of a COVID-19 surge caused by the Delta variant. Within days, they would all test positive. None of them had been vaccinated.