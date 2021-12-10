Oct. 12, 2021 -- The filling up of the nation’s intensive care unit beds has been headline news for months now. As waves of COVID-19 cascade across the country, hospitals have been pushed to capacity. You can read the headlines about a lack of ICU beds, but it might be hard to picture what that looks like, exactly. How does it impact patient care throughout the hospital? What is it like for staffing? And what about getting resources to the right people? Here’s a snapshot of the domino effect of a system in crisis.

From Normal to Overflow To understand the impact of ICUs that are full or over capacity, it’s important to understand what goes on in these vital units of the hospital. “Prior to the pandemic, ICUs generally cared for patients with respiratory distress, sepsis, strokes, or severe cardiac issues,” explains Rebecca Abraham, a critical care nurse who founded Acute on Chronic, which offers help to patients navigating the health care system. “These are people who are very sick and need constant care.”