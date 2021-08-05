People Hospitalized After Taking Animal Drug Ivermectin for COVID

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a drug that's been supported by some conservative media figures, but taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 might land you in the hospital, a new study warns.

Interest in the drug surged last summer as the highly contagious Delta variant took over the United States. But instead of protecting against the virus, the use of a medicine typically reserved for horses and cattle has instead prompted a spike in calls to poison control centers across the country.

In response, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the drug, stressing that no form of ivermectin has been approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it," the FDA tweeted back in August.

In the latest report on ivermectin, researchers said dangerous side effects from taking ivermectin can include confusion, loss of control over body movement ("ataxia"), weakness, low blood pressure, seizures, gastrointestinal distress, dizziness, vision symptoms or rash. The side effects can be triggered by taking too much of the drug or having it interact with other medications, they noted.

"It's very easy to give yourself too much. Most people who develop symptoms probably took too much, but we did have several people who were taking it for days and weeks and then developed toxicity," said lead researcher Dr. Robert Hendrickson. He is associate medical director of the Oregon Poison Center and a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, in Portland.

"It's an unusual medication in that it has a lot of interactions, so even if you're taking the normal dose prescribed for other disorders, you can get sick because of interactions with other medications," he explained. "It's usually a medication we're fairly careful with."

Hendrickson explained that ivermectin can accumulate in the brain. "That's where most of the toxicity is — you get off balance, you get confused and feel weak — that's where most of the interactions are," he said.