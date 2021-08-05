"I do see a visible path towards a safe holiday [season], one that we can enjoy while minimizing the risks of COVID-19 to ourselves and our families," said Wu, director of the Emory TravelWell Center.

"I can't believe it's been a year since I last talked about this. Even more, I'm really amazed at how much better shape we are in right now," Wu said during a Thursday media briefing sponsored by the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. "We've learned so much in the past year about COVID-19 and how it spreads."

Oct. 29, 2021 -- We're in a better place this year for enjoying the holidays safely compared to a year ago. Trick-or-treating is a go this weekend, international friends and family can visit the U.S. again staring Nov. 8, and the widespread adoption of COVID-19 precautions and protections, especially vaccines , increases the likelihood for safe gatherings, said Henry Wu, MD.

In terms of good news for Halloween 2021, contaminated surfaces are less of a concern for coronavirus transmission now than they were early in the pandemic .

"So I wouldn't worry much about the treats your children get. Just make sure their hands are clean," Wu said.

The same hand hygiene goes for people handing out treats to trick-or-treaters, too.

Another positive factor is that trick-or-treating is a pretty much an outdoor event. And outdoor events that are not packed or crowded tend to be safer than other types of get-togethers, Wu said.

"Going door to door for trick-or-treating is certainly a safe activity," he said.

In announcements earlier this month, both Anthony Fauci, MD, and Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, agreed. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that trick-or-treating is safe this Halloween.

The CDC recently updated its guidelines for safer holidays during COVID-19 on Oct. 15, and on Oct. 25, Walensky encouraged children to put on their costumes, stay outside, and enjoy trick-or-treating this year.

Also, for people handing out candy, consider protective measures. For example, Wu said, "you can reassure your trick-or-treaters by wearing masks that you have their safety in mind."

Some potentially riskier traditions will have to wait. For example, "hygiene is definitely important. Of course, I'm not sure how many people still bob for apples, but I think even before the pandemic, I would not have been too quick to participate in that."