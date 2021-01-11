Nov. 1, 2021 -- In pre-pandemic times, end-of-life care professionals tried to make sure loved ones were at the bedside when a patient had only hours or days to live. Like many aspects of medicine, COVID-19 upended that ritual, leaving many people to die alone in isolation, restricted to one visitor for an hour or two or to say goodbye through video conferencing.

Determined to not let those be the only choices, doctors and staff at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA adapted their "3 Wishes" end-of-life recognition program, started in 2017, to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

The program enlists doctors, nurses, and other hospital personnel to create artwork, small mementos, and other personalized reminders for grieving family members and loved ones. And a new study measured its success.

"The inability to say goodbye at the bedside caused distress for many family members," said study author Thanh Neville, MD.

The initiative engaged patients. Participation jumped from an average of 18 patients per month in the year before COVID-19 emerged to 25 patients during the pandemic, the study found.