Breastfeeding by Moms Who've Had COVID May Help Protect Newborn

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Nov. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moms who had COVID-19 when they gave birth may help stimulate their infant's burgeoning immunity against the virus by breastfeeding, a small study hints.

It's well known that breast milk contains certain maternal antibodies that can help protect infants from infections as their own immune systems develop.

Studies indicate that's true of SARS-CoV-2, as well: Breast milk from moms who had COVID-19, or have been vaccinated against it, contains antibodies against the virus.

Antibodies passed from mom to baby — both in the womb and via breastfeeding — offer what's called "passive" immune protection, where a mother's antibodies stand guard while the baby's immune system develops.

Now the new study suggests that breastfeeding after COVID-19 may also help spur a more "active" immune response in babies: It found that by the age of 2 months, breastfed infants' saliva contained certain antibodies directed at the SARS-CoV-2 "spike" protein.

"We have shown for the first time that the mother can also trigger the active immune response of the newborn through the transfer of antigen-antibody immune-complexes," said senior researcher Dr. Rita Carsetti, of Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy.

Those "complexes," she explained, are maternal antibodies with the spike protein bound to them.

The findings do not show whether those antibodies in saliva offer infants extra protection against getting sick should they encounter SARS-CoV-2.

It's possible they could help defend against virus that got into a baby's eyes or nose, said Dr. Tina Tan. She is a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University in Chicago, and spokeswoman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

But, Tan said, the best way to transfer protective antibodies to babies is by getting vaccinated during pregnancy: Those antibodies cross the placenta and into the fetal blood.

In this study, most infants had no antibodies directed at SARS-CoV-2 in their blood.

At the beginning of the pandemic, no one knew if it was possible for mothers with COVID-19 to pass the virus to their babies via breast milk. Subsequent research showed that was not the case, and guidelines encourage mothers who have COVID-19 to continue breastfeeding (or start if they just gave birth) — though with precautions like mask-wearing.