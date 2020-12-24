Nov. 12, 2021 -- In late April 2020, about 6 weeks after the pandemic was declared, physical therapist David Putrino was in a weekly meeting with other staff at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City to assess their COVID-19 patients' progress.

"One of the clinical staff mentioned that they were concerned about a patient that was lingering on the [COVID] program and still not doing well with fatigue, a high heart rate, and cognition issues,'' says Putrino, PhD, director of rehabilitation innovation for the health system. "Then, a bunch of other clinicians chimed in on the same call, that they had a patient just like that."

A search of the health system revealed a trend.

Other health care professionals around the country who were caring for COVID-19 patients were seeing similar cases. Although many patients who caught the virus recovered and went back to their regular routines relatively quickly, others had fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, and other health problems for several weeks or even months. Some couldn’t work, care for their families, or even complete a routine errand. It was happening among patients who had had a severe case as well as those who had had a mild one.