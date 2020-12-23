Nov. 18, 2021 -- We have so much to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and Sanjay Gupta, MD, CNN’s chief medical correspondent in his new book, World War C: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One, urges us to get prepared now for future pandemics.

Gupta uses the acronym PROOF: P -- Plan ahead. We should never be caught off guard again. R -- Rethink and rewire risk in your brain. Evaluate uncertainty and deal with unseen threats. O -- Optimize health. Prime the body for pandemic proofing. O -- Organize family. Learn how to live everyday life anew (with a twist). and F -- Fight for the future of us. Your health depends on everyone else’s around the world.

WebMD sat down with Gupta to talk about the book, long-haul COVID and whether we’ll ever move from the pandemic to endemic phase.

WebMD: How did you come up with the PROOF acronym and can we really prepare for the next pandemic when we’re still in one?