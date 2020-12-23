Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic.

Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people worldwide including more than 767,000 Americans, Europe has become the epicenter of the global health crisis once again.

And some infectious disease specialists say the U.S. may be next.

“It’s déjà vu, yet again,” says Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. In a new analysis published in The Guardian, the professor of molecular medicine argues that it’s “wishful thinking” for U.S. authorities to believe the nation is “immune” to what’s happening in Europe.

Topol is also editor-in-chief of Medscape, WebMD’s sister site for medical professionals.

Three times over the past 18 months coronavirus surges in the U.S. followed similar spikes in Europe, where COVID-19 deaths grew by 10% this month.