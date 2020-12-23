Nov. 22, 2021 -- The number of COVID-19 deaths recorded so far in 2021 has surpassed the total for 2020, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Overall, more than 771,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. during the pandemic. About 385,000 were reported in 2020, according to CDC data, and more than 386,000 have been reported this year.

The 2021 total will continue to increase in coming weeks as COVID-19 cases rise again in 30 states, according to The Hill. The national average for new daily cases has surpassed 90,000 again.

States that were hit hard early in the pandemic had some of the highest COVID-19 death rates per capita in 2020, according to a recent analysis by The Wall Street Journal. The Northeast had some of the highest death rates per 100,000 residents, especially New Jersey and New York, as well as North Dakota and South Dakota.

This year, Southern states have reported the highest death rates due to a major surge caused by the contagious Delta variant. Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee have reported the highest death rates so far this year, the newspaper reported.