Nov. 24, 2021 -- Countries across Europe are facing another surge in coronavirus cases, which could lead to another 700,000 deaths by March 1 if current trends continue, the WHO announced on Tuesday.

More than 1.5 million people have already died from COVID-19 in the 53 countries that make up the World Health Organization’s European region. That means the death toll could top 2.2 million by early 2022.

Europe “remains firmly in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WHO said, noting that the coronavirus is the leading cause of death across Europe and Central Asia. Between now and March, intensive care units in 49 of the 53 countries will face “high or extreme stress.”

The WHO reported more than 2.4 million new cases across the region last week, which made up 67% of all COVID-19 cases worldwide during that time. Deaths increased to nearly 4,200 per day, doubling the 2,100 daily deaths reported at the end of September.