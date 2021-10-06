Dec. 1, 2021 -- The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States was confirmed by officials today in an individual in California who had recently traveled to South Africa. He or she was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and experienced only "mild symptoms that are improving," officials with the CDC said.

The patient, who was not named in the CDC's annoucement of the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, is self-quarantining.

"All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative," officials said.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients reiterated that the first case was not unexpected.

"The president’s medical team continues to believe that existing vaccines will provide some level of protection against severe illness from Omicron, and individuals who have gotten boosters have even stronger protection," Zients said in a statement.

"This new variant is cause for continued vigilance, not panic," he said. "We know what it takes to limit the spread of COVID: Get vaccinated, get boosted, and take public health measures like masking and distancing."